Search

01 Feb 2022

UPDATE: Barrow Blueway at Monasterevin, Kildare to be completed this year, govt confirms

UPDATE: Barrow Blueway at Monasterevin, Kildare to be completed this year, govt confirms

File Pic: works for Barrow Blueway will be starting soon

Reporter:

Ciarán Mather

01 Feb 2022 1:40 PM

Email:

ciaran.mather@leinsterleader.ie

The Barrow Blueway located at Monasterevin, Kildare is to be completed this year, the government has confirmed.

Previously, the project was granted planning permission back in 2019 to complete the development of the existing 46km towpath from Lowtown to Athy.

In a parliamentary reply to Labour Party (LP) TD Duncan Smith, the Department of Housing, Heritage and Local Government confirmed the following: "Waterways Ireland was granted planning permission for the development of the existing towpath from Lowtown to Athy, a distance of approximately 46km in 2019."

"The project objectives are to:

(1) Provide upgraded and new physical infrastructure in accordance with planning permission;

(2) Provision of infrastructure to achieve ‘Accredited Blueway’ status for the route; and

(3) Co-ordinate marketing activity to maximise the potential of the Blueway.

In this week's Leinster Leader Sport

"Work commenced on site in the late summer of 2020, with completion of works by Waterways Ireland expected in late 2022."

Waterways Ireland added: "In order to ensure the Barrow Navigation remains navigable and as accessible as possible into the future, priorities include the delivery of the 46km Blueway route from Lowtown to Athy in partnership with Kildare and Laois County Councils and the development and approval of a five-year strategic maintenance programme to the planning authorities."

The news has been welcomed by Athy LP Senator Mark Wall, who said: "This amenity has already benefited the entire South Kildare and Laois areas."

"It is very positive to hear that Waterways Ireland hope to have it completed by the end of the year.

"I also welcome the news that a five year strategic maintenance programme is currently in discussion: I look forward to its completion and the benefits it will bring to the areas it travels through," he added.

Big Kildare Interview: Waste not, want not with Kildare zero-waste store Refillz

Buildings across Ireland light up to mark St Brigid's Day 2022

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media