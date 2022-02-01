In this week's Leinster Leader Sport

In front of a packed house at St Conleth's Park, Kildare and Kerry drew in their opening game of the Allianz Football League (Division 1); we carry an extensive report, reaction, comment, with all the results and league table and look ahead to Sunday's clash against Donegal.
We'll take the point but we have a lot of things to look at: Glenn Ryan.
Impressive start as Lilies hold Kingdom.
A lively start, on and off the pitch (Tommy Callaghan).
As Naas look forward to the All-Ireland Club IHC final in Croke Park on Saturday we carry a four page special on the big game and look at the Kerry and Munster champions Kilmoyley.
Schools Football: Niall Dolan hits four goals as Naas CBS set up an all-Kildare Leinster PPS 'A' football final this Saturday.
Rugby: Naas on top in another cracker against Shannon in the AIL; Newbridge hold out against Balbriggan in the Leinster League.
Galco Naas Duathlon drives on in Mondello.
National Pitch & Putt Kildare champs down the years.
High hopes at Halverstown Cricket Club prepare for new season.
Golf: All the results from the Fairways.
Racing: Martin Brassil makes it Thyestes Chase no 2.
Open Cup: extensive report from Newbridge Open.
Dogs: Penny's Tigris flowing display.
All that and much more in this week's Leinster Leader ... in the shops now.
