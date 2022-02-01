Search

01 Feb 2022

In this week's Leinster Leader Sport

In this week's Leinster Leader

Tommy Callaghan

01 Feb 2022 11:33 AM

In front of a packed house at St Conleth's Park, Kildare and Kerry drew in their opening game of the Allianz Football League (Division 1); we carry an extensive report, reaction, comment, with all the results and league table and look ahead to Sunday's clash against Donegal.

We'll take the point but we have a lot of things to look at: Glenn Ryan.

Impressive start as Lilies hold Kingdom.

A lively start, on and off the pitch (Tommy Callaghan).

As Naas look forward to the All-Ireland Club IHC final in Croke Park on Saturday we carry a four page special on the big game and look at the Kerry and Munster champions Kilmoyley.

Schools Football: Niall Dolan hits four goals as Naas CBS set up an all-Kildare Leinster PPS 'A' football final this Saturday.

Rugby: Naas on top in another cracker against Shannon in the AIL; Newbridge hold out against Balbriggan in the Leinster League.

Galco Naas Duathlon drives on in Mondello.

National Pitch & Putt Kildare champs down the years.

High hopes at Halverstown Cricket Club prepare for new season.

Golf: All the results from the Fairways.

Racing: Martin Brassil makes it Thyestes Chase no 2.

Open Cup: extensive report from Newbridge Open.

Dogs: Penny's Tigris flowing display.

All that and much more in this week's Leinster Leader ... in the shops now.

