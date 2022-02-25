Over €209,000 for five Kildare projects including Curragh Post Office and Monasterevin distillery

Five projects in county Kildare have been earmarked for a total fund of €209,930.

Minister of State and Kildare TD, Martin Heydon said that the grants are being awarded under the Town and Village funding scheme.

“Town and Village is a vital support for many local and community developments in our rural communities and the projects funded today will help to enhance the offerings in these local communities for residents and visitors alike. The national funding of over €18m announced today is aimed at combatting dereliction and breathing new life into rural communities by bringing landmark buildings back to life," he said.

Details of Kildare projects:

- €61,200 has been awarded to Churchtown Castlemitchell Community Development Association for the redevelopment of the former Churchtown NS to a Community Hub which will comprise a community kitchen and heritage centre.

- €50,000 has been awarded to develop a detailed architectural masterplan for the regeneration of Cassidy’s distillery and Brewery site in Monasterevin.

- €45,000 has been awarded to help to preserve the historic former post office building in the Curragh Camp. It is proposed that the building will be re-opened as a multi use community space.

- €28,530 has been awarded to the Committee of Teach na Daoine to complete the redevelopment of the former health centre into a community centre for senior citizens.

- €25,200 has been awarded to the Johnstown Community Association for the development of the former garden centre site at the old Dublin Road into a community amenity including a safe play area for children.

“I commend the local community workers and volunteers who have been involved in getting these projects to this important point and I look forward to working with them to see the projects progress to completion”, concluded Minister Heydon.