American Eagle confirms status of its Kildare store

Pic: American Eagle
The clothing franchise American Eagle has confirmed the status of its store located in the Whitewater Shopping Centre in Newbridge, as well as its store in Jervis Shopping Centre.
A spokesperson for the company said in a statement: "American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (AEO) has temporarily closed its online business and American Eagle and
Aerie stores in the UK and EU, following the termination of a licensed agreement with franchise partner, AEO-EU."
"AEO is committed to strengthening its presence within the European market and is actively seeking a new partner to bring its signature American Eagle jeans and Aerie collections to consumers across the continent," they added.
American Eagle employed nine people at its Newbridge branch, which opened on November 11 last, and had invested €350,000 in its operation.
