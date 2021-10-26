Search

26/10/2021

Former Man Utd players to feature in series of events held by Maynooth FC

Maynooth FC Man Utd

Pic: Supplied

Tow former players for Manchester United (Man Utd) will appear at the debut of a fundraising campaign for Maynooth FC.

The club has confirmed that it will be holding a Q&A evening with forward Brian "Choccy" McClair, who was with Man Utd for 11 years, and defender Wes Brown, who was with the club from 1996 until 2011.

Speaking on the importance of the events, Maynooth FC said in a statement that it is crucial that the club has "sufficient facilities" to continue to accommodate it’s members.

It explained: "Membership numbers have grown strongly in recent years due to general population growth in the Maynooth area, increased participation by female players and the retention of teenage and young adult players."

"Membership is expected to continue to grow as Maynooth is designated as a large growth town within various county and regional development plans."

Maynooth FC continued: "To meet this growing demand, the club are setting out on an important and exciting journey to invest in new playing facilities for the future.

"Including the nursery, Maynooth Town has already grown to 800 underage players (570 boys and 230 girls) and 40 Over-35 players."

"The existing playing facilities at Rathcoffey Road are reaching full capacity in supporting these teams, while the partnership with Maynooth University supports three men’s teams at senior level."

After 4 successful years at Celtic, Brian McClair was Alex Ferguson’s second signing for Man United in July
1987, and while he was there, he made 471 appearances and scoring 127 goals over 11 seasons.

McClair also won four Premier Leagues, two FA Cups and the European Cup Winners Cup.

Wes Brown followed the Class of '92 out of the Man United academy into the first team in May 1998. 

Over the course of his career, Brown has made 362 appearances over 14 seasons winning five Premier Leagues, two FA Cups and two Champions Leagues before going on to play with Sunderland.

Maynooth FC has said that Brian & Wes will share stories and memories from their time playing with and against some of the top players of the past 35 years.

The Q&A will be MC'd by Pete Boyle, the famous Man Utd song writer.

There will also be a limited VIP Meet & Greet event in advance of the Q&A that will provide an opportunity to meet Brian & Wes, to get jerseys signed and/or have photos taken with the players and replica Premier League & Champions League trophies.

Maynooth FC has also said that the initial Q&A evening will be the "forerunner" for a larger event on the weekend of June 25 2022 when a team of former Man Utd players will come to Maynooth to play an exhibition match against Maynooth Town teams.

It added that possible names that could feature, in addition to McClair and Brown, include: Denis Irwin, Frank Stapleton, David May, Andy Cole, Keith Gillespie and Arthur Albiston.

"The details for the second event are being finalised and will be provided as soon as they are available," Maynooth FC also said.

The Q&A with Brown and McClair will be held on Thursday November 25 at the Glenroyal Hotel in Maynooth.

Standard tickets will cost €25, while limited VIP meet and greet tickets will cost €50.

Booking via Eventbrite.

