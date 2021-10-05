Two motorists arrested by Kildare gardaí for driving under the influence of drugs

Pic: An Garda Síochána via Twitter
Two motorists have arrested by gardaí in Kildare for driving under the influence of drugs.
According to the Garda Traffic account on Twitter, the Naas Roads Policing Unit, as part of Operation Teorainn, detected two motorists driving whilst under the influence of drugs.
Both motorists were arrested, with court proceedings to follow.
The aim of Operation Teorainn is to reduce serious injury and fatal road traffic collisions (RTCs) by focusing sharply on high visibility enforcement of road traffic legislation and targeting poor and dangerous driving behaviours.
Such offences include: speeding, Driving While Intoxicated (DWI), seat belt offences and use of a mobile phone whilst driving.
It is scheduled to run for the remainder of the year.
