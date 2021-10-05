New US fashion brand nearly ready to open in Whitewater Shopping Centre

Iconic denim brand American Eagle is nearly ready to open in Whitewater Shopping Centre.

The store is located on the first floor between JD Sports and Sixth Sense.

The brand has also opened an outlet at the Jervis Shopping Centre in Dublin.

Further stores are rolling out across Ireland, U.K. and mainland Europe in 2021 and 2022.

12 staff will be employed at the Jervis store, with an array of exciting offers planned during the launch period.

The company added that the new Jervis store opening “marked the start of a long journey for the brand in Ireland, with plans for future store locations and availability through retail partners in Ireland who share the brand’s values.”

The Frasers Group is taking both floors of the former Debenhams store at Whitewater Shopping Centre.

It will open a Sports Direct outlet in the upstairs unit before Christmas, as well as a Frasers department store downstairs in early 2022.