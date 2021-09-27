Dementia services must be a priority in the Budget, Kildare Senator says

Dementia services in South Kildare must be a priority in the Budget 2022 — that's according to one Kildare Senator.

Fianna Fail Senator Fiona O’ Loughlin has called on her government colleagues to prioritise the provision of dementia services for South Kildare in the upcoming budget.

Senator O’ Loughlin said: "As Chair of the All-Party Oireachtas Group on dementia I am keenly aware of the issues facing families who are living with dementia."

"Kildare was named among 11 counties having trouble providing dementia care, and this needs to be addressed. Unless the government act, many families will be left with no support."

She continued: "I recently met with the Alzheimer's Society of Ireland to discuss their pre-budget submission, and I whole heartedly support their calls. A lack of funding cannot be a reason for people to be left behind.

We need to see day services delivered for those living with dementia: early intervention is key in treating the disease, and these supports can help people living with dementia and their families enjoy each other’s company for longer.

I am working with the chair of Kildare Alzheimers society Mrs Marie Conlan to try to secure a premises to deliver much needed respite and day care services."

"I will continue to work with my colleague Minister Mary Butler TD to ensure that those living with dementia are not forgotten in this budget, and that everything that can be done to support them is done," she concluded.

If you have been affected by any of the issues raised in this article, you can call Samaritans Ireland at 116 123 or email jo@samaritans.ie, or you can find helpful resources on the official website of The Alzheimer Society of Ireland by clicking here.