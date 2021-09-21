Schoolboy and grandfather built a treehouse during Covid-19 lockdown

A schoolboy has revealed how his grandfather extended a treehouse at the end of his garden during the Covid-19 lockdown.

Frankie Hayden, who is nine years old and attends St Finian's National School in Newcastle, helped out granddad Eamonn with the big job.

Frankie said: "When I was only a baby, my grandad built a treehouse for me in the chestnut tree at the end of his garden.

"The same little chestnut tree my great grandpop gave to my grandad 30 years ago.

"We had lots of picnics and great fun in the treehouse but I was getting bigger and the treehouse was getting tight. So me and my grandad decided to extend it - when he gets some free time, he said.

"Then Covid-19 came and he had loads of free time I helped grandad with all the work.

"Now it's big enough for me and my new cousins Tommy, Max, James - and Tommy's new little sister who will be born in a few months time!"