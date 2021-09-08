Kildare Gardaí stop driver going 1.5 times over the speed limit

Pic: An Garda Síochána via Twitter
Garda officers in Kildare have seized a vehicle that was going 1.5 times over the speed limit.
The Naas Roads Policing Unit recently revealed on Twitter that it was were operating a speed check when they detected a car travelling at a speed of 78 km/h in 50 km/h zone.
A scan on the Garda Active Mobility App used by gardaí at the scene also revealed that the car was uninsured.
The car was seized by the Unit and proceedings have now commenced.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.