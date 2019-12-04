Kildare boy charged after Naas library toilet seat broken

A young person, who is not being named due to legal restrictions because of his age, has appeared in Naas District Court charged with criminal damage to a toilet seat at Naas library.

It is alleged he broke a toilet seat.

The case was called during the in-camera or non-public part of the sitting at the Main Street courthouse on November 27 last.

The young man was accompanied by his parents.

But a solicitor for the young person said that his client is contesting the alleged charge. “He would say he was picked out and did not do it,” said the solicitor.

At this point, Judge Desmond Zaidan said to the solicitor and the young man that “he might give the name (of the person who did the damage) to the gardai.”