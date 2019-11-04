Kildare farmers to feature on RTE's Ear to the Ground

Two Kildare farmers are set to feature on RTÉ's Ear to the Ground on Thursday, November 7 at 8:30pm, discussing the challenges of handing on a farm business.

Deirdre O'Sullivan and Norman Kenny are the owners of Nurney Organics, based just between Broadford and Carbury and have been farming for over 30 years.

Nurney Organics grow and sell their own wide range of organic vegetables and fruit, eggs and honey. They produce all year round from the fields, polytunnels and a glasshouse.

Deirdre and Norman want to step back from their busy organic farm and market, but who takes over the family farm is an enduring challenge for Irish farmers.

Today, over half of farmers have not identified a successor.

The duo at Nurney Organics Farm have partnered with a young farm manager, Colm Warner and engaged the Farm Mobility Service to work out a succession plan.

Ear to the Ground presenter Darragh McCullough visits Nurney Organic Farm to find out more.