My Kildare Life interview with Richie Whelan of Whelan's Menswear in Naas

Prosperous man Richie works at family business Richie Whelan’s Menswear in Naas. He played football and hurling for Caragh and Eire Og Corra Choill.

WHAT IS YOUR FIRST KILDARE MEMORY?

Coming from a strong GAA household, my earliest memories are always going to combine GAA and our shop. One of my most prominent memories was back in 1998 when we were proud to sell Kildare jerseys ahead of the Leinster final. No one cared what size or fit they were back then, everyone just wanted a jersey and they were like gold dust. The hype and buzz around that summer will stay with me for a long time.

WHAT DO YOU LIKE ABOUT KILDARE?

There are lots of things I love about Kildare, but especially the people and the countryside. I love living in countryside but still being just a stone’s throw away from everything. I always find the people of Kildare to be friendly, easy to talk to and they always pop into our shop with a smile on their face.

WHAT'S YOUR FAVOURITE RESTAURANT AND/OR PUB IN KILDARE?

This is a tough one and really depends on where I am. As I live in Prosperous my local pubs would be Larry’s or Christy’s.

If I’m going out after work in Naas, Kavanaghs is always a favorite spot.

When deciding on something to eat, if I’m looking for something homely, tasty and traditional I’d usually visit Butt Mullins. If it’s steak on the stone I fancy I’ll usually pop into Lawlors.

At lunch time I’m often in the Soda Bread Shop and one of my favourites for an after work bite to eat or a get together with friends would be Lemongrass.

Finally, Killashee Hotel will always be a special place for me as I got married there in 2017. We always choose there if we have a special occasion.

HOW'S LIFE IN RICHIE WHELAN'S MENSWEAR?

In one word — busy! There’s always something going on. We have a variety of different customers, some picking up everyday essentials to others looking for something more formal for a wedding or a black tie event.

Some of our customers even love to pop in on their way by for a chat, something we love about our business.

Our customers are at the heart of what we do and the reason we have been in Naas for so many years.

WHAT’S YOUR IDEAL DAY IN KILDARE?

I’m an early riser so an ideal day would be up early for a game of golf or a run with friends, home for breakfast afterwards and then going for a walk around Donadea Forest or Punchestown with my wife Mandy and our two dogs.

Supporting Caragh GFC and Eire Og Corra Choill is always on the list when they are playing — as I’m retired now, I enjoy the game from the sidelines these days.