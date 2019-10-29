Plans for Newbridge cemetery extension

Kildare County Council have given an update on their plans for an extension at the Barretstown cemetery on the Barretstown road in Newbridge.

Councillor Peggy O'Dwyer raised a question at the Kildare-Newbridge Municipal District meeting on October 11.

Director of Services, Joe Boland said he went to look at the cemetery and that there is a problem with erosion.

Mr Boland said the council have commissioned an engineering report.

Mr Boland said plans have been drawn up to do an extension within the cemetery. He hopes it will be looked at in 2020.

A report issued by the council said; “The Environment Department has engaged with the Heritage Officer regarding a possible extension within the existing cemetery.

“The area is currently identified as a zone of archaeological interest. A report has also been commissioned re remedial works, mainly flood protection and costings are awaited.”

Meanwhile, Cllr Noel Heavey asked that the trees growing in College Park be included in the council's winter maintenance programme.

The council said the trees will be examined and any maintenance work will be considered for the next programme of works.