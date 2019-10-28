Newbridge estate looking to be taken in charge by Kildare County Council

A Newbridge estate is looking to be taken in charge by the local authority before the end of next year.

This means that essential maintenance in public areas becomes the responsibility of Kildare County Council.

Cllr Noel Heavey told the Kildare-Newbridge MD meeting on Wednesday, October 16 that this is the third council residents of Walshestown Abbey have asked for the estate to be taken in charge by the council.

Cllr Heavey is asking the council to draw up a ‘site resolution plan’ ASAP, but no later than the end of this calendar year, so that residents can understand what steps they need to undertake to be taken in charge.

Cllr Heavey said the residents have spent at least 12 years trying to get this done, and that there is much frustration.

A representative from the council was not present to reply to the motion, but Director of Services Joe Boland said he is aware there are issues in the estate.

Mr Boland said he will follow up on it.