This Kildare town is a finalist in Ireland’s Friendliest Place Awards 2019

Naas town is vying to be crowned Ireland's Friendliest Place 2019.

Carrick-On-Shannon, County Leitrim; Cork City, County Cork; Ennis, County Clare and Limerick City, County Limerick are also in the running for the award.

The winner will be announced at a black-tie Awards banquet on Saturday, November 9 in the Great Southern Hotel, Killarney, County Kerry at the AIB Merchant Services Retail Excellence Awards 2019.

The Friendliest Place competition is the central part of the Retail Excellence Annual Awards, which were established in 1997 to promote best practice and encourage the highest standards in the Irish Retail Industry. They are now the largest and most prestigious of their kind in Ireland. Former “Friendliest Place” Winners include Ennis County Clare and Navan, County Meath.

David Fitzsimons, Group Chief Executive of Retail Excellence commented “All five finalist places have beaten intense competition to make finalist status. County Councils have nominated local retail businesses who have all been assesses regarding their friendliness. These five places have proven they have the customer at the heart of everything they do.”

“All of the Retail Excellence team are busy building the best event possible because our industry deserves ample recognition for the work they do in every village, town and city in Ireland in developing standards in the industry, keeping retail workers in jobs and our town centres vibrant.”