Allenwood store wins national award

Heaphy’s SPAR Allenwood and the Irish Wheelchair Association were celebrating at a gala ceremony in Dublin’s Clayton Hotel on Burlington Road, where they were listed among the winners of this year’s Q Mark Awards.

The highest accolade a business in Ireland can achieve, the National Q Mark Awards are given only to companies who reach peak standards of quality and excellence.

Heaphy’s Spar Allenwood is part of the larger H2 Group, operating a network of stores in Ireland in partnership with BWG Spar & Texaco fuel since 2014.

At the black-tie event last Friday night, hosted by renowned broadcaster Jonathan Healy, the outlet was pronounced as the joint winner of the Q Mark for Hygiene and Food Safety - Pursuit of Excellence - Forecourts.

Irene Collins, Managing Director of EIQA, the proud guardians of the Q Mark suite of Quality standards, congratulated the team: “It’s the people who implement the food safety system that makes the difference for their customers. Laszio and his team consciously deliver this daily! Congratulations to everyone involved”

Deli Manager at the firm, Marianna Vasvari was thrilled: “It is a fantastic award to be nominated for each year and we have worked really hard each year to continue to improve on our standards”.

Such was the high standard of entries in the category that the judges couldn’t separate Heaphy’s from their competitors at SPAR Express Corrib Oil Castlerea - resulting in a joint winner announcement.

Meanwhile, The Irish Wheelchair Association topped the nominees in the category of the Q Mark for Quality Management Systems, Recognised for Excellence. The IWA is a Not-for-Profit Enterprise advocating for an inclusive society, providing Quality Assured community services that enable people with physical disabilities live independent lives at home.

Irene Collins congratulated the team: “It is a privilege to see the work that the team in Irish Wheelchair Association - Assisted Living services do, getting recognised on the National Q Mark Awards stage. I'm sure that this acknowledgement for Quality standards is everything that the team were striving for”!

The winners of this year’s awards were selected from a list of more than 110 nominees, which was carefully scrutinised by a team of 14 judges from the worlds of enterprise, food safety, academia and more.