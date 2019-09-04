Kildare family held captive during aggravated burglary

Gardai in Naas are investigating an aggravated burglary, where a family was held captive.

The incident happened on Monday, September 2 at Waters Edge, Oldtown Demesne, Naas.

According to a Garda spokesperson, at approximately 9:30pm, four men in their 20s wearing balaclavas broke into the apartment, and held the injured party and their family captive. One of the men was holding a crowbar.

The apartment was ransacked, and a quantity of jewellery and a lock box was taken.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Naas Garda Station on 045 884 300.