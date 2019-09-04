15-year-old Clane student dies suddenly after becoming ill at school

Gardai are investigating the sudden death of a 15-year-old boy after he took ill in a gymnasium at Scoil Mhuire school in Clane, on Tuesday, September 3.

After becoming unwell the student Ademidun (Ade) Adeleke was taken to Crumlin Children’s Hospital where he passed away later that afternoon.

A post-mortem is due to take place which will determine the course of the investigation.

The school Prinicipal Padraig Nolan paid tribute to Ademidun (Ade) Adeleke on his sudden passing and recalled a diligent student who had a great passion for athletics, soccer and Liverpool.

"The whole school community at Scoil Mhuire, Clane, is deeply saddened by the sudden death of our third year student Ademidun (Ade) Adeleke," he said.

"Our sincerest sympathy extends to Ade’s family, his parents Nike and Bayo, sister Eniola, brother Oli, his extended family and friends. May he rest in peace. Ade, by his gentle presence made a great contribution to the spirit of our school. He had a great passion for athletics, loved soccer and adored Liverpool. He was a diligent, conscientious student who always tried to do his best. He had a deep faith and the bible brought him great comfort. He let his light shine in his own, kind way. The school Critical Incident Plan is currently in operation to ensure that staff and students affected by this loss are cared for and supported. The School will offer ongoing counselling and support for students, teachers and parents affected by Ade’s death. Prayer services will be held. Our prayers and support are with everyone affected by this tragedy."