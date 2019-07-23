Kildare gardai clampdown on illegal poaching of native fish species

Kildare gardai carried out two operations targeting illegal poachers over the weekend.

The patrols are being carried out to combat the illegal poaching of native fish species and the decimation of fish stocks.

On Saturday July 20, local gardaí carried out a joint operation with officials from the National Parks & Wildlife Service on the Grand Canal between Ardclough and Sallins

The objective of the operation was to prevent and detect Crayfish poaching. Searches were carried out for traps along the canal.

On Sunday July 21, gardaí and local fisheries inspectors carried out an operation on the River Barrow near Athy.

A number of inspections were carried out and advice to was given on best practice.

A Garda Spokesperson said: "We welcome all persons to fish our rivers but they must do so responsibly and legally. Operations such as this are part of An Garda Síochána’s commitment to combat all types of rural crime. Poaching of fish and animals is an organised criminal activity".

The patrols are set to continue over the next number of months.