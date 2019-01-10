Four cars impounded following Kildare Garda checkpoint

Four cars were impounded following a Garda Checkpoint in Kildare yesterday.

Naas Roads Policing Unit conducted the checkpoint in Rathangan. The four cars were impounded for no Insurance, Tax and NCT.

Gardaí say one car was in an extremely dangerous condition with an excessively worn tyre.

"Remember Legal Thread Depth for Tyre's is not below 1.6mm", said Gardaí.

