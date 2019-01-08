Learner driver detected speeding at more than double the limit by Kildare gardai
Clampdown
File Photo
Gardai in Kildare arrested a learner driver who was detected speeding at more than double the limit.
Naas Roads Policing were conducting a checkpoint last night, January 7, when the motorist was caught speeding at 115km in a 50km zone.
Picture from An Garda Siochana on Twitter
Gardai say L-Plates were not displayed on the car, and the driver was unaccompanied.
The driver was arrested and charged for court, and the vehicle was seized.
