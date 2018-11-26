Over 100 people caught breaking the 60km/h speed limit at M7 Kildare roadworks

There are extra speeding fines in the post today as Gardaí detected in excess of 100 motorists breaking the 60kph speed limit on the M7 in Kildare on the first day of a new operation.

Monday, November 26 was the first day of an announced plan to put two speed vans between Junctions 8 and 11 to clamp down on speeding and stay safe to prevent delays while works are continuing on the M7.

Since the operation commenced this morning Gardaí and Go Safe have detected in excess of 100 motorists breaking the 60kph speed limit.

Before Monday, since works have commenced on the M7 route between Junction 8 and Junction 11, in excess of 500 fixed penalty notices have been issued by An Garda Síochána to motorists for exceeding the speed limit.



Superintendent Declan McCarthy of Naas Garda Station said the number of people speeding is disappointing.

"We would like to thank all of those who have heeded our warnings in advance of this latest operation. It is however very disappointing that so many motorists have been detected breaking the limit on the first day of this augmented speed enforcement campaign.

"The aim of this operation is to keep motorists and construction staff safe while works continue and keep traffic moving and prevent unnecessary delays on the route," he said.



An Garda Síochána will continue to deploy two GoSafe Vans on this route to further enhance enforcement activity by local Garda Roads Policing Units while works continue.

The purpose of this renewed appeal is to urge motorists to slow down, avoid loss of life and serious injury and prosecution for driving offences.

To date, although no loss of life has occurred, there has been a number of very serious incidents. In the past week alone a truck crashed through a barrier in an effort to avoid slowing traffic up ahead. Separately, a van collided with a barrier and landed in the works area.

Two GoSafe vans will be deployed to deter motorists from the temptation of increasing speed as they pass a speed van.

Speeding offences incur three penalty points and a fixed charge of €80. When caught on speeding camera, you will receive the fine by post and have 28 days to pay the fine which then increases to €120, with another 28 days to pay. Failure to do so will result in a court appearance and a fine up to a maximum of €1000.

SEE ALSO: Speed vans to be deployed at Kildare M7 roadworks in wake of two recent collisions