Speed vans to be deployed at Kildare M7 roadworks in wake of two recent collisions

Kildare gardai are urging motorists to slow down and stay safe to prevent delays on the M7 motorway.

Read also: Met Éireann weather forecast for the weekend

"Since works have commenced on the M7 route between Junction 8 and Junction 11, in excess of 500 fixed penalty notices have been issued by An Garda Síochána to motorists for exceeding the speed limit," they said.

During this period 32 motorists have been prosecuted for dangerous driving. Recent incidents include very high speeds, poor lane discipline, and vehicles breaking through crash barriers. In the past week alone, it's understood a truck crashed through a barrier in an effort to avoid slowing traffic up ahead. Separately, a van collided with a barrier and landed in the works area.

Traffic incidents along the route continue to be a cause of significant delays to road users on the route.

"From the 26th of November 2018, An Garda Síochána will be deploying two GoSafe Vans on this route to further enhance enforcement activity by local Roads Policing Units. This measure is being deployed to further deter motorists from breaking the 60kph speed limit in a renewed effort to keep both drivers and those carrying out works on the route safe," said a garda spokesperson.