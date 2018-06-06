Dublin Coach bus driver heralded for bravery after being allegedly attacked at Kildare bus stop

A Dublin Coach bus driver, who was allegedly punched and assaulted by a man who refused to pay his bus fare, has been heralded for his bravery in preventing passengers getting hurt.

It’s understood the incident occurred on May 23 at 4pm at the main bus stop opposite the Riverbank Arts Centre in Newbridge.

One eyewitness, who wishes to remain anonymous, said the alleged assailant tried to board the bus without paying when the driver pulled into the stop in Newbridge on his way to Naas.

“The driver tried to stop him but the man started to verbally abuse him. The driver was not Irish and the man started to hurtle racial abuse at him and actually spat in his face . The driver tried to get the man off the packed bus and this in turn ended up with the man and the driver having a fist fight subsequently rolling around the footpath,” he said.

The witness said the incident was frightening and several passengers disembarked when the man ran off and the driver walked to the garda station to report the incident.

The passenger said the driver “deserves serious recognition for his bravery”.

Another eye witness, who was waiting at the bus stop said it was a serious assault which went on for some time.

Gardai confirmed they are investigating the matter and checking CCTV footage from the area.

