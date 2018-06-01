Kildare man claims Best Barbershop in Dublin title

Milltown native, David Kiely has won Best Barbers in Dublin title in an online vote.

The former Patrician Brothers Secondary School student worked in Joe Kelly Barbers on Georges Street in Newbridge for many years before setting up his own business in Dublin.

David is well known locally and played for Milltown – winning two Junior B County Kildare Championships.

He now owns and runs DK Barbers in Citywest Shopping Centre beside Citywest Business campus. Celebrating 10 years in business, he opened a second DK Barbers in Rathcoole seven weeks ago.

“DK Barbers now employs 12 staff between both shops as I started on my own in 2008. We had been nominated for the best barber shop in Dublin award through 98fm radio station. We are now shortlisted in the final five in this category. This is mega considering the amount of barber shops in Dublin,” he said.

The competition was based on a voting basis through facebook and the awards night was held last night, May 31 in the Royal Hospital Kilmainham.

"We are shocked and very honoured to win considering the amount of Barbershops across Dublin," said David.

"This award is for my fantastic staff of DK Barbers in Citywest and Rathcoole. Every day they are coming up with new hairstyles and trends and constantly push each other to improve every day. I am very proud of them and their professionalism every day. Also a big thank you to our clients and families who support us."

