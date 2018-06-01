Local TD emphasises urgent need for more school places to Minister on his visit to Kildare today

Kildare South Fine Gael TD Martin Heydon has emphasised the need for more school places for Kildare in advance of the Minister for Education's visit to Kildare town this morning.

He welcomed Minister Richard Bruton to Gaelscoil Mhic Aodha to officially open the new building.

“I am delighted that Minister Bruton accepted my invitation and that of the school to carry out the official opening of this fantastic new school. It is a great addition to the educational facilities of Kildare town and makes good use of part of the site of the former Magee Barracks," he said.

“I used the opportunity of the Minister’s visit today to emphasise to him the continuing need for further investment in education in South Kildare. While over €4m was invested by the Government to provide these new state of the art facilities for Gaelscoil Mhic Aodha and the total capital spend in the Kildare region on school buildings is over €200m in the last seven years, we still need more.

“I am continuing to highlight to the Minister the need for additional educational resources in Kildare, with a new school build at Secondary Level still required and additional ASD places needed. Extensions planned for Athy Community College, CPC Kilcullen and Patricians Newbridge need to be progressed quickly as does the long awaited new build at St. Pauls Monasterevin. In a recent Dail debate the Minister confirmed that the need for a new school in Kildare South was being kept under review, and I will continue to push for progress on this review. In that debate I also asked that he consider the Rapid build process for the planned new extensions and St. Pauls to accelerate delivery in South Kildare."