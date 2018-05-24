Huge turnout predicted in Kildare referendum vote on Eighth Amendment this Friday

Some 153,100 Kildare people will be entitled to vote in this Friday’s upcoming referendum on the proposed repeal of the Eighth Amendment.

Of that figure, 7,413 were added to the supplemental register by May 8 last ahead of the referendum poll. That was the final date to be added to the register in order to be entitled to vote in Friday’s poll.

A Kildare County Council spokesperson said that they are expecing a large turnout based on the “unprecedented” high number of people who added themselves to the supplemental register.

Voting stations across the county will open at 7am on May 25, and will remain open until 10pm that evening.

Boxes will be opened at the Punchestown Count Centre on Saturday morning at 9am, and a tally there is expected around lunchtime.

You can follow proceedings from the count centre on Saturday with the Leinster Leader's live referendum blog at www.leinsterleader.ie.

Kildare voters are reminded that the location of their polling station will be written on their polling card, and that they should bring identification, such as a drivers’ license, passport, or student identity card, with them when casting their vote.

Voters are also being reminded that no canvassing is permitted within 50 metres of the polling station on the day of the referendum. This includes leafleting or distributing campaign materials.