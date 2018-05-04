REVEALED: Midlands country house to host exclusive sex party

Exclusive sex party organisers, Killing Kittens, are bringing one of their events to a country house in the Midlands this summer.

The Ireland Summer White Party will take place at a "beautiful country house and estate built in the 1700s," according to the KillingKittens website. The property is said to be located in Co. Laois.

They promise members "a night of debauchery" with fellow Kittens and Toms. The event is for members of the KillingKittens community which has grown to an online community of over 100,000 people since 2005.

They describe their parties as an "electrically-charged environment where women, men and couples can explore their sexuality...where gentlemen are gentlemen and women can be whatever they want."

Tickets for the event set at €130 per couple and €40 for single women. They are also offering people overnight packages with a party ticket and accommodation setting you back €400 per couple.

On purchasing your ticket you’ll then receive an email 24hrs before the party with rules, regulations and the address. The messages are exchanged on a KIK messenger group exclusive to Killing Kittens members.

Killing Kittens host parties all over the world, from "New York penthouses, St. Tropez super-yachts to über-exclusive luxury locations," - and now the Irish midlands, apparently.

