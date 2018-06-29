Kildare heatwave: We've gone from freezing Game of Thrones to sizzling Love Island weather

Cast your mind back just four scant months, and we were all shivering under a blanket of ice and snow here in Kildare.

There wasn’t a sliced pan to be had from the north to the south of the county, and people in far-flung parts such as Eadestown and much of West Kildare hadn’t been seen for days, as snowdrifts and huge blocks of ice cut them off from civilisation.

Nobody would have been surprised to see them emerge from a gloomy blizzard mid-March, shuffling like Game of Thrones’ White Walkers.

We were all in it together, though, with the able-bodied and those with 4x4s checking on on elderly neighbours and the sick, and those with young children.

Fast-forward just 16 weeks, and we’ve gone from one extreme to the other, as we’ve had an unprecedented heatwave this week, and it looks set to continue.

We’ve gone from the set of Game of Thrones to that of Love Island within just 16 weeks, and we’re not sure how to cope.

It’s not like we’re built for this sort of continuous hot weather. That warm spell in early June was meant to be ‘our summer’, after which we could put away the sandals and tee-shirts and revert to the default uniform of cardigans-with-everything.

The unexpected re-emergence of the sun — for the SECOND time in a summer — has left us a tad discombobulated.

There are dire warnings floating around about the dangers of letting the nippers out without a spray coating of sunblock, and we’re all being told to drink more water and not do stupid stuff like go out playing football at midday, shirtless and without hats.

Despite the Croke Park standoff during the week, many Kildare fans found themselves thankful that the match was arranged for a 7pm kickoff, thanks to the Derby, when both players and supporters alike are less likely to succumb to heatstroke. (#newbridgeornowhere)

We Irish really love nothing more than a good weather story — and this year the weather has proven to be the gift that keeps on giving.

You can also throw last October’s Hurricane Ophelia into that mix. If you had to listen to some commentators, there shouldn’t have been be a roof left on a house in Ireland after she blew through town.

Blame global warming, blame climate change… or just blame Met Éireann and the new national weather alert system.

Status Yellow weather warnings seem to be flying like confetti from Glasnevin, for everything from a puff of wind to a few solar rays.

We’re living in a constant state of panic about what Mother Nature might throw at us next.

Let’s all relax and take it down a notch. Sure, the weather patterns of the past year may have been a little surprising, seeing as how we can normally go for years in our steady, drab, grey, Celtic rain-drizzled climate.

But the odds are we’ll be able to cope with this unexpected spot of sunshine, just as we did the snowstorm and howling winds of the past year.

And if we don’t like it, well there’s always one thing for sure in Ireland.

Winter is coming...