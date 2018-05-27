Packed programme for Kildare Town's 40th Derby Festival

The programme is almost complete for this year’s Kildare Derby Festival which is celebrating its 40th year.

The line ups for the outdoor concerts are complete with tribute bands to Guns ‘n’ Roses and Luke Kelly playing on the square on Saturday June 29, and local band The Chapel Hill Gang, and main attraction Rob Strong on Sunday, July 1.

The Festival opens with the popular Derby Queen competition on Friday, June 22 in Studio One.

Noel Shannon will be compere the event

“We are looking for girls to take part in this competition. It is a great opportunity for 18 to 26-year olds with ambitions to get to take part in The Rose of Tralee 2019.

“Prizes include cash, jewellery, race day tickets etc, as well as entry into the Kildare Rose,” said organiser Ollie Kearns.

“The parade is the big attraction on Sunday 24 June. There is still time for local clubs and organisations to join in.”

EuroStar Bounces will provide entertainment for families on The Square on Sunday, June 24. Aras Bhríde is holding an arts and photo exhibition during the festival week, and the library will be the venue again this year for poetry ad storytelling on Thursday, June 27.

Johnny Peters will be the special guest at the launch of the programme in Studio One on June 7.

“This will be a special nostalgia night with an invitation to past and present committee members, past festival queens and Persons of the Year. Anyone who has taken part in all aspects of the Festival over 40 years are invited.”