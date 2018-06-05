The winner of our vote to find the Best Pub Grub in Kildare is...

We asked YOU to decide on the Best Pub Grub in Kildare, and you answered by voting in your thousands.

The competition was heated, but there was only one winner in the end - well done to Judge Roy Beans in Newbridge, the pick of Leinster Leader readers for the Best Pub Grub in the county!

The Newbridge bar scooped an impressive 22% of the votes for its tasty menu of wings, steak, salads, nachos, ribs and more.

They were closely followed by Cooke's of Caragh on 20%; Bardon's of Kilcullen on 14% and the Monread, Naas at 11%.

Thanks to all who voted and well done to the winners and all the nominated restaurants. For full results of the poll, click here.

Judge Roy Beans, Newbridge