BEST OF KILDARE 2018
POLL: Vote for the best place to get pub grub in Kildare!
The nominees have been shortlisted
Judge Roy Beans, Newbridge
The Inn at Milltown
Fallons of Kilcullen
The Athgarvan Inn
Silken Thomas, Kildare Town
The Monread, Naas
The Village Inn, Celbridge
The Ballymore Inn
Murphy's Late Bar, Leixlip
Lock 13, Sallins
Dew Drop Inn, Kill
Bardons, Kilcullen
The Village Pump, Rathangan
Hartes, Kildare Town
33 South Main, Naas
Lawlors, Naas
Cooke's of Caragh
Roost, Maynooth
Dowlings, Prosperous
Hanged Man's, Milltown
The nominees are in!
We're on the hunt for the best pub grub in the county as part of our 'Best of Kildare' series.
We've shortlisted your nominations, and now it's time to cast your vote.
Where should be crowned the winner?
VOTING LINES ARE OPEN UNTIL MONDAY, MAY 4 AT 12 MIDNIGHT. WINNER WILL BE ANNOUNCED NEXT WEEK!
