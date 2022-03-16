Search

16 Mar 2022

Kildare road to temporarily close periodically next month for five days

TRAFFIC: Road closure on the M7 motorway

TRAFFIC: Road closure on the M7 motorway

Reporter:

Reporter

16 Mar 2022 12:51 PM

A Kildare road will temporarily close periodically next month for five days, the county council (KCC) has confirmed.

KCC, on behalf of Coffey Construction, said it "gives notice in accordance with Section 75 of the Roads Act, 1993 and the Roads Regulations, 1994 that it will close Pigeon lane periodically during the period commencing Monday, April 11, 2022.

This will be done to facilitate the installation of a new road junction complete with all services at the entrance to the housing development.

Specifically, KCC will close Pigeon Lane from the L7014 Green Road to the R445 on and off over five days.

Pic: Kildare County Council

Regarding alternative routes, KCC said: "Northbound vehicles shall be directed along the R445 and redirected to the L7014 White Abbey Road."

"Traffic will then be directed onto Friary Road and then finish at the junction with L70256 Pigeon Lane.  

KCC continued: "Southbound vehicles shall be directed to the L7014 Friary Road and then redirected onto White Abbey Road.

"Traffic will be redirected onto the R445 to finish at the junction to the L70256 Pigeon Lane.

LATEST: Traffic management plan revealed for St Patrick's Day Parade in Newbridge, Kildare

Kildare woman urges support for cancer patient services this Daffodil Day

"Diversionary routes will be clearly signposted, as agreed with the Council and An Garda Síochána, and emergency access and restricted local access will be maintained," KCC concluded.

Further information can be found by visiting kildare.ie.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media