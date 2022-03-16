Kildare road to temporarily close periodically next month for five days

A Kildare road will temporarily close periodically next month for five days, the county council (KCC) has confirmed.

KCC, on behalf of Coffey Construction, said it "gives notice in accordance with Section 75 of the Roads Act, 1993 and the Roads Regulations, 1994 that it will close Pigeon lane periodically during the period commencing Monday, April 11, 2022.

This will be done to facilitate the installation of a new road junction complete with all services at the entrance to the housing development.

Specifically, KCC will close Pigeon Lane from the L7014 Green Road to the R445 on and off over five days.

Pic: Kildare County Council

Regarding alternative routes, KCC said: "Northbound vehicles shall be directed along the R445 and redirected to the L7014 White Abbey Road."

"Traffic will then be directed onto Friary Road and then finish at the junction with L70256 Pigeon Lane.

KCC continued: "Southbound vehicles shall be directed to the L7014 Friary Road and then redirected onto White Abbey Road.

"Traffic will be redirected onto the R445 to finish at the junction to the L70256 Pigeon Lane.

"Diversionary routes will be clearly signposted, as agreed with the Council and An Garda Síochána, and emergency access and restricted local access will be maintained," KCC concluded.

Further information can be found by visiting kildare.ie.