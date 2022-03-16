LATEST: Traffic management plan revealed for St Patrick's Day Parade in Newbridge, Kildare

Red light, orange light... green light, go!

The traffic management plan for the much-anticipated St Patrick's Day Parade in Newbridge, Kildare has been announced.

The official organisers of the Parade, as well as June Fest, recently posted the news on their respective social media channels.

A total of five tips are currently included, the first of which reads: "Please do not leave your car parked overnight the night before the parade, as it could impede the parade."

"Barrier rails will be installed on the length of the Main Street between 7am and 8am."

It continued: "Access and exit to the Main Street will be closed from 11.15am until 2pm approx.

A photo from the 2018 Newbridge St Patrick's Day Parade

"Traffic diversions will be visible and in place on the day; diversions will allow access to the Whitewater (Shopping Centre) and the town via Military Road."

The final piece of advice reads as follows: "The junction at McLoughlin's will close at 11.15am; diversions will be in place from local gardaí and civil defence will be assisting on the day."

The Parade in Newbridge will commence at 12pm.

The official Facebook page for the Parade can be viewed by clicking here.