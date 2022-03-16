Search

16 Mar 2022

LATEST: Traffic management plan revealed for St Patrick's Day Parade in Newbridge, Kildare

LATEST: Traffic management plan revealed for St Patrick's Day Parade in Newbridge, Kildare

Pic Credit: jeonsango, Pixabay

Reporter:

Ciarán Mather

16 Mar 2022 12:19 PM

Email:

ciaran.mather@leinsterleader.ie

Red light, orange light... green light, go!

The traffic management plan for the much-anticipated St Patrick's Day Parade in Newbridge, Kildare has been announced.

The official organisers of the Parade, as well as June Fest, recently posted the news on their respective social media channels.

A total of five tips are currently included, the first of which reads: "Please do not leave your car parked overnight the night before the parade, as it could impede the parade."

"Barrier rails will be installed on the length of the Main Street between 7am and 8am."

It continued: "Access and exit to the Main Street will be closed from 11.15am until 2pm approx.

A photo from the 2018 Newbridge St Patrick's Day Parade 

"Traffic diversions will be visible and in place on the day; diversions will allow access to the Whitewater (Shopping Centre) and the town via Military Road."

The final piece of advice reads as follows: "The junction at McLoughlin's will close at 11.15am; diversions will be in place from local gardaí and civil defence will be assisting on the day."

The Parade in Newbridge will commence at 12pm.

The official Facebook page for the Parade can be viewed by clicking here.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media