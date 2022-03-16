LATEST: Traffic management plan revealed for St Patrick's Day Parade in Newbridge, Kildare

Pic Credit: jeonsango, Pixabay
Red light, orange light... green light, go!
The traffic management plan for the much-anticipated St Patrick's Day Parade in Newbridge, Kildare has been announced.
The official organisers of the Parade, as well as June Fest, recently posted the news on their respective social media channels.
A total of five tips are currently included, the first of which reads: "Please do not leave your car parked overnight the night before the parade, as it could impede the parade."
"Barrier rails will be installed on the length of the Main Street between 7am and 8am."
It continued: "Access and exit to the Main Street will be closed from 11.15am until 2pm approx.
A photo from the 2018 Newbridge St Patrick's Day Parade
"Traffic diversions will be visible and in place on the day; diversions will allow access to the Whitewater (Shopping Centre) and the town via Military Road."
The final piece of advice reads as follows: "The junction at McLoughlin's will close at 11.15am; diversions will be in place from local gardaí and civil defence will be assisting on the day."
The Parade in Newbridge will commence at 12pm.
The official Facebook page for the Parade can be viewed by clicking here.
Kildare selector Anthony Rainbow reacts during the Allianz Football League Division 1 match between Armagh and Kildare at the Athletic Grounds in Armagh. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile
Newly announced Leinster Rugby Women's head coach Tania Rosser at Leinster Rugby Headquarters in Dublin. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.