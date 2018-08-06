A triumphant return to the wilderness for Kildare rescue animals

I often write about all the rescues that come in and the awful situations they find themselves in. This week I would like to tell you about releases.

When a sick or injured patient arrives, our aim is to get them better, get them fit and prepare them for their return to the wild as quickly as possible, because that’s where they belong.

You must be a hundred percent sure that the animal or bird that you have brought back from the brink will be able to display natural behaviour, search for food, protect itself and breed.

Releasing them without any of these capabilities would be failing them and they would face a very uncertain future.

We also survey any release site looking for food sources and suitable habitats and we assess the dangers.

We also seek permission and support from land owners.

We are always looking for safe and secure sites for wildlife releases.

If you have some fields, woods or lakes/ponds, allow no hunting and are a big wildlife lover and would like to offer some land for releases then please do get in touch with us.

Last week, ‘release day’ came for 66 of our wildlife patients.

It was a busy time leading up to it, making sure they were all fit and could be returned to where they were found.

Where that wasn’t possible, they were able to be released on suitable land and inthe right habitat.

Sixty-four of the group of animals we released were birds varying from pigeons, corvids, ducks, gulls, swans and a heron.

The two mammals were two leverets which had been rescued when they were only days old and were raised by our volunteers.

It was a very emotional, yet rewarding occasion, for our volunteers to see so many of our patients getting crated up and driven off to have their second chance in the wild.

Some had arrived into us at Kildare Animal Foundation’s Wildlife Unit with no feathers on them and their eyes still closed.

It’s a job well done when they are still wild and don’t take a second look as they fly or run off.

Vets & Veterinary Nurses wanted

We are currently looking for vets that have an interest in wildlife and would be willing to give first aid treatments.

The animals would arrive from members of the public, receive the treatment they need and be transferred into our care.

People often find wildlife that really needs pain and fluid therapy or to be euthanised if suffering (as a very last resort) before a volunteer is able to collect them.

If you have an interest or would like to talk about this further, please email me – kafwildlife@gmail.com.

Kildare Animal Foundation, located outside Kildare town, is a voluntary organisation that provides a safe haven for neglected or abused animals. Tel: 045 522929, email info@animalfoundation.ie or log on to www.animalfoundation.ie. All donations welcome.