Notice for Kildare consumers: Health agency clarifies that dry shampoo recall does not affect Ireland

The Health Products Regulatory Authority (HPRA) has reassured the Irish public that a recent dry shampoo recall does not extend to Ireland.

It follows after multinational company Unilever last month recalled certain Dove, Nexxus, Suave, TIGI and TRESemmé aerosol dry shampoos in the US because of the potential presence of benzene, a ​carcinogen (A chemical that can cause cancer).

The brands affected by the recall include dry shampoos from Dove, Nexxus, Suave, TRESemmé and TIGI, which makes Rockaholic and Bed Head.

Luckily, the HPRA has told the Leinster Leader that, to date, it has not been informed about any such dry-shampoos on the Irish market which have been impacted by this issue.

When asked about the recall by the Leinster Leader, the HPRA explained that benzene is included in the 'list of substances prohibited in cosmetic products' of the European Cosmetics Regulation, and is therefore not permitted in cosmetics on the Irish market.

The group also reassured the public that should any such products be identified in Ireland in the future, 'appropriate market action would be taken.'

In addition, it said: "The HPRA encourages consumers to ensure that they check there is a European name and address on the label all cosmetic products they purchase.

"If this address is not present, it indicates the product does not meet the legal requirements of the European Cosmetics Regulation, and the product may not be safe to use."