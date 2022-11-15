Proposal for Clane Main Street debated by Kildare councillors

A proposal to introduce a one-way system to Clane Main Street was debated amongst a number of local representatives.

Fianna Fáil councillor Daragh Fitzpatrick, who was also the chairperson of the latest Clane-Maynooth Municipal District meeting held on Friday, November 4, put the motion forward to Kildare County Council (KCC).

Cllr Fitzpatrick told those in attendance: "After speaking to local businesses, I think the resistance has declined."

He added that the proposal could allow more freedom for pedestrians and cyclists, as well as potentially ending 'Heavy Goods Vehicle (HGV) gridlock.'

Cllr Fitzpatrick’s comments were supported by Labour Party Cllr Angela Feeney, who said: "I think there is an appetite for it now due to the increase in HGVs (on the street.)"

Independent Cllr Pádraig McEvoy also threw his support behind the proposal, saying: "The local population has risen significantly, which means there are now more cars on the road, and it’s not getting any longer and wider."

However, Fine Gael (FG) Cllr Brendan Weld disagreed with the proposed strategy.

He said that many businesses he has talked to would be opposed to the one-way system.

Social Democrats Cllr Aidan Farrelly remarked that the traffic on the street actually acted as a 'disincentive' to locals wishing to shop in the area, while FG Cllr Brendan Wyse said that while he was open to discussing the strategy, he emphasised that local residents must be consulted on the matter first.

"I personally don’t think it would impact negatively on businesses, but that is just my opinion," he added.

Another FG Cllr at the meeting, Tim Durkan, said that it was important for KCC to look into 'larger issue of HGVs in Clane and how best to accommodate them.'

In its report at the meeting, KCC said that 'the consideration of a one-way system for Clane Main Street is premature, pending the completion of Capdoo Road Scheme.'