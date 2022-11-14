KILDARE: Gardaí make public appeal for information on fire at Kill Equestrian Centre

The fire at the scene on November 6
Naas gardaí have appealed for information on a fire at the Kill Equestrian Centre on Sunday, November 6.
The blaze broke out in a shed at the back of the privately-owned facility after 8pm.
The fire was brought under control by firefighters and no-one was reported to have been injured.
The site has been proposed as a location to accommodate hundreds of Ukrainian refugees amid a severe shortage of suitable accommodation across Ireland.
Making the appeal for public assistance, a Naas Garda Station spokesperson said: "Gardai in Naas who are investigating suspected arson at the Kill International Equestrian Centre on Sunday evening the 06/11/2022 wish to appeal for assistance from members of the public.
"Anyone who has information or who may be able to assist the investigation is asked to contact Naas Garda Station on 045-884300, The Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station."
