CONFIRMED: Diageo Ireland has plans for multi-million euro Newbridge, County Kildare brewery

New planning permission files lodged with Kildare County Council have confirmed that Diageo Ireland plans to construct a multi-million euro brewery in Newbridge.

Earlier this year, plans for the brewery at the IDA Newbridge Business & Technology Park, within the townlands of Greatconnell, Littleconnell and Clownings, Newbridge, were first announced.

A number of lagers and ales will be created at the facility, including Rockshore, Harp, Hop House 13, Smithwick’s, Kilkenny and Carlsberg.

The production of Guinness, however, will not be making a return to Arthur Guinness's home county.

Diageo said that the transfer of other brands to the Kildare site will enable the St James's Gate site in Dublin to increase the production of Guinness to meet global demand.

It is estimated that up to 1,000 jobs will be created during the two-year construction period of the brewery.

It is also hoped that it will lead to the creation of a further 50 jobs when operational.

The height of the building will reach to 24.3 metres, and it is understood that the brewery is to be powered with 100 per cent renewable energy.

When it is fully operational, the brewery will be the second-largest brewing operation in Ireland after Diageo's St James's Gate.

The date received is listed as October 28 last, while the submission-by and due dates are listed as December 1 and December 22 respectively.