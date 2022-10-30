Boxing: Kildare man Gary Cully on the way to World title bout

Gary Cully
Naas man, Gary Cully, made it 15 wins out of 15 when defeating Franch lightweight Jaouad Belmehdi (24) on the undercard of the Katie Taylor fight at Wembley Arena in London on Saturday night.
And what a win.
Some 35 seconds into the opening round, Cully caught his opponent putting him on the floor and out of the contest as the referee called a halt as the French man was clearly unable to continue.
For Garry Cully, who is part of Eddie Hearn's Matchroom stable since earlier in the year, this will certainly enhance his growing reputation. The 6'3" lightweight had previously said it was an honour to be part of the Katie Taylor fight night in Wembley and Eddie Hearn was certainly impressied with his latest boxer suggesting in the immediate aftermath that Cully could fight for a world title on the undercard of Katie Taylor's Croke Park homecoming if it goes ahead next year.
What a prospect that is to look forward to!
Naas schoolgirls Emily Gannon dressed up as Harlequinn and Pippa Gaffney as Officer Pippa who were captured in Naas town last Friday. Photo: Ben Kelly
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.