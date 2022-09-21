Search

21 Sept 2022

Kildare gardaí appeal for camera footage of incident in Newbridge that left teen hospitalised

Kildare gardaí appeal for camera footage of incident in Newbridge that left teen hospitalised

No arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing, gardaí have said.

Reporter:

Ciarán Mather

21 Sept 2022 2:55 PM

Email:

ciaran.mather@leinsterleader.ie

Kildare gardaí have issued an appeal for camera footage following an incident in Newbridge that left a teenager hospitalised.

An Garda Síochana attended an incident that occurred on the Moorefield Road in Newbridge, Co Kildare at approximately 9.15pm on Saturday, September 17, 2022.

Criminal damage was caused to a number of vehicles.

Gardaí also said that one man aged in his late teens was conveyed to Naas General Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries sustained in the course of this incident.

No other injuries were reported.

No arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing.

Kildare County Council to temporarily close road to facilitate An Garda Síochána Mini Stages Rally

Kildare Horse Racing News: Harrington and Foley chalk up a double at Gowran Park

Gardaí are appealing to any member of the public who may have witnessed this incident.

Any person who may have camera footage of the incident, including dash cam and phone camera, is asked to make this available to Gardaí; anyone with any information in relation to this incident should contact Newbridge Garda Station at (045) 440 180, or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

A representative of the Irish Car Fleet, who organised the event, formally apologised on the group's official Facebook page 'for the scenes which unfolded' on the night in question.

They referred to the incident as 'unacceptable', and urged anyone with any media information or footage to hand it over to gardaí in Newbridge.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media