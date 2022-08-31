Search

31 Aug 2022

'Groundless': Ukrainian ambassador dismisses certain allegations made at Newbridge, Kildare meeting about proposed modular homes

'Groundless': Ukrainian ambassador dismisses certain allegations made at Newbridge, Kildare meeting about proposed modular homes

Ukrainian ambassador to Ireland, Larysa Gerasko, slammed certain claims made at the meeting. Pic: Twitter.

Reporter:

Ciarán Mather

31 Aug 2022 8:15 PM

Email:

ciaran.mather@leinsterleader.ie

The Ukrainian ambassador to Ireland has criticised a number of allegations that were made at a recent meeting about proposed modular homes for displaced Ukrainians in Newbridge.

Allegations made by individual attendees at the meeting, which took place at Lakeside Park on Thursday last, included child trafficking being the top crime in Ukraine, and that crime has increased at areas where Ukrainian refugees have been placed in Ireland.

Some attendees also expressed confusion over why Ukrainians are coming over to Ireland, given the large size of Ukraine.

Residents of Lakeside Park, Highfield and Dara Park have also recently announced that they will be holding a protest to highlight their grievances this Saturday.

When asked about these allegations, ambassador Larysa Gerasko prefaced her statement by expressing her gratitude to the people of Ireland for 'the unprecedented help they provide to the Ukrainian nationals who were forced to leave Ukraine due to the Russian aggression.'

She also insisted that those who have fled the conflict  are not refugees, as they are not applying for refugee status in Ireland — 'Instead, they are temporarily displaced persons who will return to Ukraine as soon as the security situation allows', she explained.

BREAKING: Five in late night court appearance following Kildare assault allegation

Regarding the first allegation, Ms Gerasko said: "The claim that child trafficking is the number one crime in Ukraine is groundless.

"According to official statistics, petty crime is the major crime in Ukraine, with about 138,000 cases last year. Human trafficking accounted for 206 cases last year and was less than 320 cases in the previous year."

Commenting on the second allegation, Ms Gerasko said: "The Embassy has direct contact with the Garda since the beginning of the influx of Ukrainian nationals to Ireland.

"We haven’t received a single report of a crime committed by a Ukrainian citizen on Irish soil."

Giving context for why Ukrainian nationals fleeing the conflict are coming to Ireland, she said:  "Every day Russians shell Ukrainian cities, towns and villages. Their rockets and missiles can reach any place in Ukraine. 

JOB ALERT: Want to join our team? Iconic Media Group is hiring a Digital Director

Eadestown show grit to overcome St Laurence's and progress in Kildare SFC

"Ukrainians didn’t choose to leave their homes and come to Ireland. Many of them lost their homes and their loved ones.

"Still, they dream about the day when the war is over, and they can return to Ukraine," she concluded.

DIRECT PROVISION

Another allegation that was made by an attendee at the meeting was that those in Direct Provision are considered residents after three months in Ireland, and that they will be considered to be housed before Irish people. 

The Leinster Leader asked Doras, a non-profit, non-governmental organisation that works to support and promote the rights of all migrants in Ireland, for comment on this point.

However, Doras declined to comment.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media