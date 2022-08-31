BREAKING: Five in late night court appearance following Kildare assault allegation

Five people from the west Kildare area appeared before a special court sitting late last evening.

It happened as gardaí investigate an alleged assault on a man aged in his 30s in the Fr Murphy Park area of Robertstown on Sunday last, August 28, at 2.30am.

The three men and two women were before a special sitting of Naas District Court for a hearing which began just before 10pm.

Each is charged with an allegation of assault.

They are Aaron Hannify, 24, whose address was given as 3082 Churchview, Cooleragh, Coill Dubh, Sandra Hanafey, 49, whose address was given as 3082 Churchview, Cooleragh, Coill Dubh; Lisa Hanafey, 28, whose address was given as 3082 Churchview, Cooleragh, Robertstown; Gerard Hanafey, 53, whose address was given as 3082 Churchview, Cooleragh, Coill Dubh and Shane Byrne, 34, whose address was given as 42 Oakfield, Clane.

The quintet were legally represented for the hearing which lasted about twenty minutes.

Judge Miriam Walsh was told that the State had no objection to bail being granted.

Sgt Dave Hanrahan told the court that there were a number of conditions attached to the granting of bail, including that the defendants sign on twice a week at Clane garda station between 9am and 9pm.

The court heard that all five are to provide a mobile phone number within 24 hours and be contactable at all times and Shane Byrne had already done this. The five are to surrender their passports and must not apply for travel documents.

They must have no contact with the alleged injured party or witnesses and must also stay out of Robertstown.

Another condition was that they remain sober and not commit any offences. Free legal aid was granted to Shane Byrne and there was no immediate application for legal aid in respect of the others.

Judge Walsh adjourned the matter to November 16 for directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions.

