UPDATE: Man charged in connection with €3.2 million cocaine seizure near the Kildare-Dublin border

Pic: Gardaí yesterday said that drug paraphernalia and cash to the value of around €21,500 was also seized during the course of the search on Sunday last.
A man has been charged in connection with a recent €3.2 million suspected cocaine seizure near the Kildare-Dublin border.
Gardaí said that the man, aged in his 30s, was arrested in relation to the seizure in Clondalkin on Sunday, August 21, and has been charged.
He is due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice (Court 2) at 4.30pm this afternoon, Tuesday, August 23.
