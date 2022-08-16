Big Kildare Interview: Animal charity discusses its most unusual donations

You can find all kinds of handy goods in charity shops.

While most goods are standard, everyday items — clothes, jewellery, toys, books, to name a few — every once in a while, there will be something that crops up that surprises even the most experienced of charity shop workers!

The Leinster Leader asked Ann Browne, who volunteers at the Kildare and West Wicklow Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (KWWSPCA)’s charity shop, Noah’s Ark, about some of the strangest finds they’ve encountered since first opening up in 2013.

AN UNUSUAL ARTEFACT

Ann, who hails from Punchestown, explained how one day, someone came in and sold an unexpected agricultural item to the shop: a tractor seat from the 1890s!

She explained: "It was in pristine condition, and it sold within five minutes... the person who brought it told us they were going to use it to craft a stool."

A HEAVY ORDER

Noah’s Ark once took in a whole limestone fireplace... or rather, the KWWSPCA shelter did.

Ann said that the group once agreed to take in and sell fireplace.

They removed it from the original owners house, but had to bring it to the shelter as it was so large.

It eventually sold for €500.

DIY JOB

Another large item had to be taken apart and put back together again by the KWWSPCA team: a Swedish sauna.

"We eventually sold it to a jockey from Sligo for €750," Ann said.

CHEF'S KISS

A good utensil never goes out of fashion: a copper pan from Bachelor’s Walk, which was manufactured in 1860, once made its way to Noah’s Ark.

Ann said: "After a mild clean-up, we were able to see the manufacturer’s name and where exactly it was made.

"A chef eventually bought it from us," she added.

FURRY FASHION

Noah’s Ark has had a valuable contributor over the years: Ann said that one woman, Carol Garvey, gave the shop a variety of custom-knitted, Aran pattern dog coats over the years.

"They (always) sell like hot cakes at Christmas time," Anne said.



AN ENLIGHTENING FIND

A carbide motorcycle lamp from 1900, which came all the way from Birmingham in England, was donated to the shop once.

Anne said that it even came with an old car manual from the time, in addition to an old motorcycle manual; no doubt a huge find for any motor vehicle enthusiast.

HONOURABLE MENTIONS

There were one standout sale that Ann elaborated on: 75 hats which were generously donated from the former Evita shop in Naas.

Other noteworthy sales included: a 'brownie' camera from 1910, an old film camera with a clockwork handle for film reel and some Hermès silk scarfs (originally valued at €1,000 each).

APPEAL

When asked about what she feels is the main appeal of charity shops such as Noah’s Ark, Ann told the Leader: "After speaking to so many customers, I think it’s a mix of the profile of KWWSPCA getting bigger over the years, and people becoming more aware of how important it is to be environmentally friendly and to have a circular economy.

"We have the most incredible supporters."

If these finds are anything to go off of, it certainly sounds like there’s never a dull moment at Noah’s Ark!