Free bat 'walk and talk' in Newbridge, Kildare this weekend

The event will take place at the Liffey Linear Park. Pic: Newbridge Tidy Towns
A free bat 'walk and talk' will take place at the Liffey Linear Park in Newbridge this weekend.
Newbridge Tidy Towns Association and the Kildare Bat Group (KBG) will be hosting the event along the Watering Gates in the park.
The walk and talk will be guided by Anna Collins and her colleagues at the KBG.
As the event takes place on the banks of the River Liffey, children who attend must be accompanied by a responsible adult.
Car parking will be provided, and will include two adjacent disabled parking bays on nearby public streets.
The event will take place on Saturday, August 20 at 8.45pm.
For further information, call 086 839 3293 or newbridgetidytowns@gmail.com.
