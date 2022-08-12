ALERT: Kildare County Council announce temporary road closure in Clane-Maynooth Municipal District

Waterford road closed for resurfacing works
Kildare County Council (KCC) has announced a temporary road closure in the Clane-Maynooth Municipal District.
The L1002 Broadford, from the R148 Moyvalley to the L1005 Carbury, will be closed from 8am until 6pm to allow for road resurfacing works.
The works will finish on Tuesday, August 16.
KCC said that diversion routes will be in place and will be clearly signposted.
ALTERNATIVE ROUTES:
Traffic travelling south towards Carbury head east on the R148 though Moyvalley towards Enfield.
Using the R148, join the R402 through Johnstown Bridge.
Continue on the R402 to the junction of the L1005 at Carbury roundabout.
Traffic Travelling north towards Broadford head east on the R402 through Johnstown Bridge using the R402 join the R148 at Enfield and head west towards Moyvalley to the junction with the L1002 at Broadford.
KCC said that the road closure is official and was advertised to the public though the official Road Closure Protocols.
