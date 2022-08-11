Search

11 Aug 2022

Kildare JFC: Athgarvan put on a show against Kildangan as Grangenolvin and Robertstown grab wins

Kildare JFC: Athgarvan put on a show against Kildangan as Grangenolvin and Robertstown grab wins

Athgarvan Cillian Smith side steps Kildangan Adam Carroll in the Tom Cross Transport JFC. Photo: Sean Brilly

Reporter:

Leader Reporters

11 Aug 2022 9:21 PM

Tom Cross Junior Football Championship

Athgarvan 6-20

Kildangan 0-3

The Group 2 encounter of the Tom Cross Junior Football Championship saw Athgarvan score a comprehensive 35 point victory over a very young Kildangan outfit.

On a crisp evening it was Athgarvan who settled best and by the fifth minute they lead 1-3 to no score. Corner back Steve Moore coming forward to get on the end of David Butler's pass to finish cooly.

Jordan Nolan Mullally, Cillian Smith and Cian Doyle adding the points as Athgarvan were finding it all to easy to get on the scoreboard.

Joseph Walsh did get Kildangans first white flag after 12 but it took them another 24 to get their second, again through Walsh. In that period Athgarvan had added another 1-4 before the interval to lead 2-7 to 0-2.

Two points from Cillian Smith and one each from Dylan O Keeffe, after a long run from half back, and a Cian Doyle free was no more than they deserved but when Nolan Mullally added a second goal on 27 he killed the game as a contest.
The change of ends had Athgarvan playing with the aid of a slight breeze and they opened up in similar fashion to how they finished the first.

Three quick points in as many minutes from David Butler, Nolan Mullally, and Alan Sourke pushed the lead out to fourteen but in fairness to Kildangan they couldn't be faulted for their effort.

Joseph Walsh made a long run down the left wing towards the Athgarvan goal and just as he was about to shoot he was fouled.Daniel Gilbert landed the point but this was to be their last score of the game.
Athgarvan upped the tempo again and in the closing 25 minutes they added 4-10.

Goals from Alan Sourke, Jordan Nolan Mullally, Dylan O Keeffe and a late goal from substitute Glen Doyle put the gloss on a solid performance Points from Sourke, Doyle,Smith, Finn O'Brien and the impressive Jordan Nolan Mullally was all to much for Kildangan and they were happy to hear Michael Malone's final whistle.

Athgarvan will take this good victory but their will be tougher tests ahead.

Kildangan have an array of young talent and despite the defeat to a more seasoned Athgarvan,this game will stand to them in the future.

Castlemitchell gain hard-fought victory over Ardclough

ATHGARVAN: Frank Delaney; Steve Moore 1-0, Calum O Brien, Cormac O Neill; Eoin Browne, Jack Lee Parnell, Dylan O Keeffe 1-1; Alan Sourke 1-2, Eoin Myers; David Butler 0-1, Jordan Nolan Mullally 2-5, Finn O Brien 0-1; Cian Doyle 0-5 (3 frees), Cillian Smith 0-5 (1 mark,3 frees.) Derek Nolan. Subs: Cameron English for Derek Nolan (48 minutes); Glen Doyle 1-0 for Steve Moore (48 minutes).

KILDANGAN: Sean Fitzgerald; Joe Broughall, Adam Carroll, Stephen Murtagh; Alan Donoher, Eoghan O Fearghail, John Kelly; Daniel Gilbert 0-1 (1 free), John McLoughlin; Joseph Walsh 0-2 (1 free), Dermot Hickey, Eanna Sherlock; Stephen Quigley, Paul Connaughton, Conor Corrigan. Subs: Caleb Schofield for Eoin Callan (17 minutes); Michael John Prendergast for Eanna Sherlock (23 minutes); Oisin Irvin for Alan Donoher (48 minutes); Cian Murtagh for Stephen Quigley (50 minutes).

REFEREE: Michael Malone.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media