Search

03 Aug 2022

Alleged Newbridge, Kildare, drugs case struck out due to absent garda

ABSENCE

Alleged Newbridge, Kildare, drugs case struck out due to absent garda

File photo: The case was heard at Naas District Court on Thursday, July 28.

Reporter:

Court reporter

03 Aug 2022 7:15 PM

A possession of drugs case was struck out by a Naas District Court judge on Thursday, July 28.

The allegation related to Dylan Redmond, with an address listed as 65 The Glen, Kilnacourt Woods, Portarlington.

The 29-year-old was accused of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of sale and supply at Lidl on the Athgarvan Road in Newbridge on November 6, 2019.

ILLNESS
It was heard that the prosecuting garda would be unavailable to attend as they had contracted Covid-19.

When Judge Michéle Finan asked why he couldn’t give evidence, a garda present in the courtroom said that the gardaí 'could not help health matters.'

Woman from Newbridge, Kildare, details horrifying night-time ordeal

Kildare court hears case involving alleged sexual assault on woman

ACCUSED

'GET CREATIVE'

In response, the judge said that the prosecuting garda should have either vacated the case for today in advance, or should have arranged to give evidence via a video call.

'Get creative,' Judge Finan added.

The judge then struck out the case.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media